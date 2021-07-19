Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 5,233 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26.

Accenture stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.09. 84,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

