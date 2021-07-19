Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 3,376 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59.

CDLX opened at $122.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

