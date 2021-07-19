Insider Selling: Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) CTO Sells 22,442 Shares of Stock

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,013,705.14.

CWGL stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

