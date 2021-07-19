Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells 21,900 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00.

OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $116,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

