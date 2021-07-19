Insider Selling: Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Insider Sells A$279,320.10 in Stock

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Marcus Machin sold 931,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total value of A$279,320.10 ($199,514.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

About Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited provides offshore solutions and engineering services for subsea intervention projects and asset integrity risk mitigation primarily in Australia. The company provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors; and data transfer, encryption, and compression services to clients operating in offshore and remote environments.

