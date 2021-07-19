Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Insider Sells $1,157,450.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,450.00.

HES stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

