Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Insider Sells 2,610 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $2.24 on Monday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

