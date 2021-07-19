Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

