Insider Selling: PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Insider Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) insider Dominick Petramale sold 2,150 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $42,161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.65 on Monday. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

