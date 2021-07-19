Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $802,712.76 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76.

Jill Woodworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

