Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $666,400.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.