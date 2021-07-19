Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

