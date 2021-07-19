Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $237,148.59 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $237,148.59.

WORK opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,155 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 488,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.