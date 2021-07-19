Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $237,148.59 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $237,148.59.
WORK opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
