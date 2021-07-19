Insider Selling: Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CEO Sells 3,770 Shares of Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CEO Brian W. Weego sold 3,770 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

NYSE SRLP opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $622.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprague Resources LP has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.