Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SQ opened at $237.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
