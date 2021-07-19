Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SQ opened at $237.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

