Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $1,090,399.66 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

