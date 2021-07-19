Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,690,537.77 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $6,690,537.77. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

