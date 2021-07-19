Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,640,091.87 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87.

Shares of NSP opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

