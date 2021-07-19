Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,640,091.87 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87.
Shares of NSP opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.