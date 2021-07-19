Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $251,353.20 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $251,353.20.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $637.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

