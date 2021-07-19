Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.54.

INTC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 804,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,519,793. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

