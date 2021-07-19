InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,296.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:IHG traded down GBX 156 ($2.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,547 ($59.41). 336,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,924.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

