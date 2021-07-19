International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

