International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

International Petroleum stock opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.26. The company has a market cap of C$890.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.43.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.