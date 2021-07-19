Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Interra Copper stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,891. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.