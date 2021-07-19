Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Interra Copper stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,891. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.
Interra Copper Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.