Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.30%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

