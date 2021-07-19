Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.