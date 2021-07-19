Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 124.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $40.54 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

