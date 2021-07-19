Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. 1,236,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

