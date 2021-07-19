Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Position Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $63,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.69. 48,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,956. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

