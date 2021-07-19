Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 482,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 123,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

