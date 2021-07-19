Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $62.92.

