Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

