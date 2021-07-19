Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,014 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

NYSE IT traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $252.75. 13,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

