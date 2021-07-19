Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Major Shareholder Artur Bergman Sells 16,853 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $28.48 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $53,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.