Ion Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. SEMrush comprises approximately 0.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEMR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $13,116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,601,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $2,978,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

