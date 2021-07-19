Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

