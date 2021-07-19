IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 384.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 166,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 79,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

