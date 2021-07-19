iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.88.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

