iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.81. 1,053,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,310,443. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

