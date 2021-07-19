iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2,552.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.91 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.33.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

