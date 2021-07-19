iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $44.40 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.