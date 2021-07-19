iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTI stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

