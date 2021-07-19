iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. 12,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.84.

