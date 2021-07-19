iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 54.5% in June

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 129,151 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,101. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

