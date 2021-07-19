iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.