iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,845,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $30,286,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $76.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

