iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.