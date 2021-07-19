iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $63.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

