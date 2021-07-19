iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 314.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,140,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,885,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. 191,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

