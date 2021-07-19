iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $388.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.90. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

